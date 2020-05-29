Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — After spending their quarantine apart, Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich have decided to make the separation official.

The two confirm to People they have decided to split after almost three years of marriage.

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” they say in a joint statement. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

During the pandemic, Hough has been social distancing in Los Angeles, while Laich has been staying in Idaho. A source close to the couple says the fact that they were completely fine living apart made them realize it was time to make a change.

“It’s over, it’s been over for a while, and it’s time to just call it what it is — and it is over,” the source tells People. “There is honestly no ill will. He loves her. She loves him. I can truly say they always will. But they both understand they are not meant to go through their lives as husband and wife to each other.”

Despite the split, the two appear to be on good terms. Earlier this week, Hough commented on Laich’s shirtless “thirst trap” Instagram photos, writing, “This is awesome haha. Also the fact that you just figured out what a thirst trap is…”

The 31-year-old former Dancing with the Stars pro and the 36-year-old hockey player tied the knot in July 2017.

By Andrea Tuccillo

