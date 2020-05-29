Today is Friday May 29, 2020
Former jailer, others arrested on organized crime charges

Posted/updated on: May 29, 2020 at 6:23 pm
TYLER — Former Smith County Detention Officer Lance Emmett Watson and several inmates have been charged with engaging in organized crime. The arrest warrant was issued by 114th State District Judge Christi Kennedy, who recommended a bond of $250,000 with conditions. Two inmates are also charged with possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility. The case dates to early March. The substances were said to include a concealed cellphone and six fast food hamburgers with contraband sandwiched between the buns. Watson had allegedly smuggled the food into the jail.

