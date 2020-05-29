TYLER — Smith County Sheriff’s officials say an armed suspect has been caught by the East Texas Anti-Gang Center and faces multiple charges. On May 22, a Smith County deputy initiated a traffic stop on I-20. According to a news release, the deputy requested that the driver, Joel Lee Gonzales, 33, exit the vehicle. At this time, Gonzales reportedly retrieved a handgun from between his legs, chambered a round, and then fled in his vehicle. Officials say Gonzales disappeared after wrecking his vehicle and fleeing on foot.

On May 27, authorities report Gonzales was captured in Longview with a loaded handgun after yet another pursuit. He’s now charged with aggravated assault on a public servant, evading arrest, unlawful possession of firearm by a felon, assault bodily injury family member, and assault family member impede breath. His bonds total $1,110,000.