HOUSTON (AP) – Police in Texas’ two largest cities have deployed pepper spray and tear gas as protests escalated over the death of Houston native George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Protesters in Houston blocked highway entrances and threw objects at officers after what had been a day of largely peaceful demonstrations. Some clashed with police at several occasions downtown Friday evening, with officers deploying tear gas or pepper spray to disperse crowds, including one confrontation that took place near police headquarters. A similar escalation developed in Dallas, where a rally before hundreds of demonstrators at police headquarters escalated when demonstrators marched downtown to an intersection near City Hall.