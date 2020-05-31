DALLAS (AP/Staff) – Protesters badly beat a man Saturday night after he confronted them carrying a machete to “allegedly protect his neighborhood,” according to Dallas police Sgt. Warren Mitchell. The protesters were among many across the country reacting to the George Floyd incident in Minneapolis. Brief videos of the confrontation posted on social media appear to show protesters throwing things at a man carrying a long object. He then raises it and chases one of them as someone is heard screaming. Moments later, a group of people can be seen punching and kicking the man, before clearing away to leave him immobile and bleeding in the street. Mitchell said the man is at a hospital in stable condition and the incident is under investigation.