Today is Sunday May 31, 2020
Bobby Joe Morrow, 3-time winner in 1956 Olympics, dies at 84

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2020 at 8:34 am
SAN BENITO (AP) – Bobby Joe Morrow, the Texas sprinter who won three gold medals in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics while a student at Abilene Christian University, died Saturday. He was 84. Morrow’s family said he died of natural causes at home in San Benito. Morrow won the 100 and 200 meters in Melbourne and anchored the United States’ champion 400 relay team, matching the world record of 20.6 seconds in the 200 and helping the relay squad set a world record. Earlier in 1956 he successfully defended his AAU 100-yard title and swept the sprints for Abilene Christian at the national college championships. He was honored as “Sportsman of the Year” by Sports Illustrated, and won the AAU’s James E. Sullivan Award the following year.

