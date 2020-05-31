MINERAL WELLS (AP) – The Mineral Wells Index has published its last edition and is merging with a sister newspaper. The 120-year-old newspaper said in a May 23 online post that it was publishing its last edition and merging with the nearby Weatherford Democrat. The Index says the coronavirus pandemic burdened it with steep revenue losses. It said the Democrat will cover both cities going forward. Mineral Wells is a city of 15,000 residents about 50 miles west of Fort Worth. Weatherford is situated between Mineral Wells and Fort Worth.