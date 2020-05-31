TYLER – TxDOT is planning to conduct another round of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District during the Week of June 1. Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones. In Gregg County, starting Monday, June 1, the contractor is scheduled to collect bore samples on SH 42 at all the bridges between FM 1252 and US 80. SH 42 will be down to one lane carrying two-way traffic. The work, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, is being conducted for the upcoming SH 42 widening project and should take about 10 working days to complete.

Districtwide seal coat operations get underway Monday, June 1, in the Tyler District. Motorists should expect lane closures and delays during this work to seal and protect roadways from water, and provide a longer life cycle.

Seal coat operations are scheduled for:

Gregg County

SH 135 – From US 271 at Country Club Rd. S for 4.4 miles

FM 1252 – From the Smith County line for 3.0 miles east to 0.5 miles W of SH 135

Rusk County

FM 3053 – From the Greg County line, 1.1 miles S to FM 1639

FM 2011 – From SH 322 at the Gregg County line, 7.5 miles S to FM 1716

FM 1513 – From SH 323, 3.1 miles E & N to FM 850 in New London

—————————————-

Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance crews plan to continue ditch work on FM 321 between FM 315 and SH 19. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Anderson County construction projects updates:

SH 155 Pavement Repair and Overlay Project

Limits: From 0.145 miles north of FM 315 south to 0.190 miles south of Loop 256

Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD

Cost: $1.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2020

The contractor is scheduled to continue milling the northbound shoulders. Use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. The contract consists of planing, pavement repair, surface asphalt, guard fence, and pavement markings.

US 175 Widening Project – Phase III – Anderson County

Limits: From 0.85 miles E of FM 315 – Poynor, SE to just NW of SH 155 – Frankston

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.

Cost: $27.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020

The contractor continues seeding, grading ditches, and placing signs and mailboxes. Lane closures and shoulder work are possible. The project is expanding US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.

US 79 Super 2 Project

Limits: From 0.5 miles northeast of Loop 256 to the Anderson/Cherokee County line

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $14.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020

The contractor is scheduled to continue paving work on the shoulders, clearing trees, and placing drainage structures. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. Use caution expecting lane closures and delays. The contract consists of widening for a Super 2, including sub-grade work, surface treatment, base and surface hot-mix asphalt, widening structures, bridge rail, metal beam guard fence, signage and permanent striping.

US 287 Super 2 Project

Limits: From just north of FM 2419 south to 1.7 miles north of SH 294 in Elkhart

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.

Cost: $6.1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020

The contractor is scheduled to stripe the mainlanes and shoulders, start seeding, grading ditches, placing signs, and mailboxes. Use caution expecting lane closures and delays. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The contract consists of base repairs, treated subgrade, surface asphalt, upgrading structures, signs, and pavement markings.

—————————————-

Cherokee County – Jacksonville/Rusk Maintenance crews plan to continue edge repairs and overlay on FM 1911 between US 69 (Alto end) and FM 1247. Expect lane closures with traffic control managed by signage, flaggers and a pilot vehicle.

Cherokee County construction projects updates:

County Road Bridge Replacement Project

· Limits: CR 2905 at Bowles Crk.; CR 2614 at Beans Crk.; CR 1504 at Turnpike Crk.;

CR 3202 at Mills Crk.

· Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC

· Cost: $830,000

· Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020

CR 3202 at Mills Creek is closed to through traffic with the contractor scheduled to remove the existing bridge. The project is replacing the existing bridge with a new structure.

CR 1504 at Turnpike Creek is scheduled to close to through traffic this week. The project is replacing the existing bridge with a new structure.

No work is scheduled on CR 2905 at Bowles Creek which is open to traffic. The project is replacing the existing bridge with a new structure.

No work is scheduled on CR 2614 at Beans Creek which is open to traffic. The project is replacing the existing bridge with a new structure.

SH 204 Super-2 Widening Project

Limits: From US 79 in Jacksonville, southeast to SH 110

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $13.7 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue drainage improvements and perform paving operations. Expect daily lane closures. The project is adding passing lanes and incorporates safety upgrades.

US 69 Widening Project through Wells

Limits: From 2 miles north of FM 1247 in Wells, south to 0.9 miles south of FM 1247

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.

Cost: $17.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020

The contractor is scheduled to continue cleanup activities and striping operations on the south end of the project using daily lane closures. The speed limit has been reduced on the northern end of the project until work is completed. The project is widening US 69 through Wells from two lanes to four lanes with new curb and gutter and a two-way left turn lane through town.

US 69 Sidewalks in Jacksonville

Limits: From Nacogdoches St. to Tena St. in Jacksonville

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $507,099.00

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020

The contractor is scheduled to continue sidewalk and driveway construction. The southbound outside lane will be closed daily on this project to construct sidewalks along US 69 in Jacksonville.

US 79 Widening Project

Limits: From the Neches River to 1.2 miles northeast of FM 747

Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.

Cost: $8.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020

The contractor is scheduled to perform seal coat operations using daily lane closures. Expect delays! The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project will widen the roadway to add passing lanes.

US 79 Rehabilitation Project

Limits: From 0.16 miles east of SH 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $8.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020

The contractor is scheduled to perform earthwork and seeding on the north side of the roadway. Expect delays when construction is in progress. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project is rebuilding the roadway pavement and upgrading bridge rails.

FM 343 and FM 1861 Drainage Improvements

Limits: From US 69 to 2.7 miles E of US 69; FM 316 E to Henderson/Van Zandt Co. line

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $0.64 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020

The contractor is scheduled to perform mowing and project cleanup. The project will upgrade safety features on driveways and roadway cross-culverts.

—————————————-

Gregg County – Longview Maintenance crews plan to continue bridge joint repairs on I-20 eastbound from Mile Marker 592 to 596. Expect lane closures during this work. Pavement repairs are scheduled on FM 2087 from I-20 to the railroad tracks. Expect lane closures managed by flaggers and a pilot car. If time permits, rescheduled seal coat operations will be conducted on FM 3053 from I-20 to the Rusk County line at the end of the week.

Gregg County construction projects updates:

Various Landscape Projects

Limits: Spur 502/Judson Rd and Loop 281; median of SH 149 and US 259/Eastman Rd

Contractor: Encino Landscape, Inc.

Cost: $298,628.00

Anticipated Completion Date: June 2020

Work continues in the right-of-way with little to no traffic impacts. The project consists of landscaping improvements at Spur 502 and Loop 281, and SH 149 at US 259. Work will include landscape beds, irrigation system, and retaining walls.

FM 3272 Restoration Project

Limits: From US 80 to FM 2275 in White Oak

Contractor: Reynolds and Kay, LTD

Cost: $3.1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: September 2020

Work is ongoing to construct new sidewalks and driveways. Expect daytime lane closures and delays. The project consists of pavement restoration including milling, pavement repair, one course surface treatment, hot mix overlay, new sidewalk on the east side, new pedestrian crossing, and pavement markings.

FM 1844 Widening Project

Limits: From SH 300 (Gilmer Rd) to SS 502 (Judson Road)

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $2.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: June 2020

No work is scheduled for the week. The project includes widening, placing hot mix asphalt, surface treatment, extending culverts, and applying striping.

—————————————-

Henderson County – Athens Maintenance crews plan to continue mill and inlay on FM 315 from SH 31 in Chandler to FM 3506. Expect lane closures with flaggers handling traffic control.

Henderson County construction projects updates:

US 175 Improvement Project

Limits: From Loop 7 to FM 804

Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD

Cost: $12.1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

Roadway and drainage work are ongoing eastbound with the outside lane closed. Paving operations continue westbound with daily lane closures. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. Watch for trucks entering and exiting the lane closure on this project to add shoulders and improve drainage.

SH 334 Bridge Project

Limits: From Knob Hill in Seven Points (one mile east of SH 274), east to Southland in Gun Barrel City (2.5 miles west of SH 198)

Contractor: Austin Bridge and Road Services, LP

Cost: $41.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020

The contractor continues work on the new westbound bridges and roadway elements. Expect lane closures for beam delivery and some roadway repairs. Lane closures and delays can be expected daily. The project will upgrade the roadway from two to four lanes, and consists of the construction of bridges, storm sewer, guardrail, base, pavement surfaces, and pavement markings.

—————————————

Rusk County – Henderson Maintenance and the Special Jobs crews plan to continue seal coat operations on BU 79. Work will be conducted on S. Main from the Town Square to the End of State Maintenance, and on Jacksonville Drive from S. Main to US 79 at Kroger. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. Some city streets and side roads will be closed during this work.

Rusk County construction projects updates:

US 259 SB Reconstruction

Limits: From FM 1798 to US 84

Contractor: Madden Construction Co., Inc.

Cost: $7.3 million

Anticipated Completion Date: July 2020

The contractor will be laying hot mix in the southbound mainlanes. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. The project is reconstructing the southbound roadway from FM 1798 to FM 315, and all lanes from FM 315 to just south of US 84. Work includes surface treatment, milling, hot mix overlay, guardrail, signs, and new pavement markings.

US 79 Reconstruction Project

Limits: From CR 344 to the Panola County line

Contractor: Madden Construction Co, Inc.

Cost: $6.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: June 2020

The contractor will conduct work on the guard fence and driveways. Expect alternating lane closures and delays with flaggers providing traffic control. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project is reconstructing the roadway. Work includes surface treatment, milling, hot mix overlay, guardrails, bridge rails and new pavement markings.

FM 840 Reconstruction

Limits: From FM 2867 to SH 315

Contractor: Pinto Construction Co, Inc.

Cost: $7.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: July 2020

The contractor will continue placing the final seal coat. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. The project includes extending culverts, base placement, surface treatment, hot mix overlay, and upgrading guardrail and pavement markings.

—————————————-

Smith County – Tyler Maintenance crews plan to continue shouldering up operations on SH 110N. The second crew will resume base repairs on FM 850 near Overton before moving to SH 135 in Arp. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Smith County construction projects updates:

SH 135 Widening Project

Limits: From Arp to Troup

Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc.

Cost: $9 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to perform pavement widening operations. Expect daily lane closures. The project consists of adding passing lanes, improving drainage structures, and pavement resurfacing.

FM 346 Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: From FM 346 at Prairie Creek, south of Lake Tyler

Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC

Cost: $2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020

The contractor is scheduled to install vegetative seeding, and signage, and perform project cleanup activities. The speed limit is 45 mph. The bridge project is building a wider structure.

I-20 Ramp Improvement Project

· Limits: From US 69 to Jim Hogg Road

· Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.

· Cost: $14.8 million

· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue frontage road and ramp construction. The new I-20 eastbound frontage road is open to traffic but has daily lane closures between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The existing eastbound entrance ramp from US 69 is closed for removal. US 69 eastbound traffic will now use the entrance ramp east of Jim Hogg Road. The project consists of ramp improvements and construction of frontage roads.

US 69 Overpass at FM 346

· Limits: At FM 346

· Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd.

· Cost: $16.7 million

· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020

The contractor is scheduled to continue bridge construction. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project is building a US 69 bridge over FM 346.

FM 2493 Widening Project

· Limits: From FM 2813 in Gresham south to FM 346 in Flint

· Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

· Cost: $14.5 million

· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue roadway construction. Spruce Hill Road will be closed to traffic at FM 2493 for construction of the western half of the new intersection. The work zone speed limit is reduced to 45 mph. The project will widen FM 2493 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.

CR 1113 & CR 2171 Bridge Replacement Project

· Limits: CR 1113 at Butler Creek and CR 2171 at Blackhawk Creek

· Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

· Cost: $719,000.00

· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020

No work is scheduled this week. The project is replacing the existing bridges with new structures.

Azalea Drive & Camellia Street Bridge Replacement Project

· Limits: North Azalea Drive and Camellia Street at West Mud Creek

· Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

· Cost: $470,000.00

· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020

No work is planned this week. Both roads are open to traffic on this bridge replacement project.

FM 2015 Widening Project

· Limits: From I-20 Westbound Frontage Road, north to CR 313

· Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.

· Cost: $3 million

· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020

The project is substantially complete with the contractor addressing punch list items. Expect periodic traffic shifts or lane closures managed by flaggers and/or channelizing devices. The project includes roadway widening to construct a continuous left turn lane, and improving paving, drainage, striping, and signage.

—————————————-

Van Zandt County – Canton Maintenance crews plan to perform base repairs on the I-20 Service Road between SH 64 and FM 859. Expect lane closures with flaggers handling traffic control.

Van Zandt County construction projects updates:

CR 2318 Bridge Replacement

· Limits: At Alligator Creek

· Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC.

· Cost: $0.55 Million

· Anticipated Completion Date: November 2020

The bridge has been demolished and crews will be preparing for drilled shaft foundations. The roadway will be closed at the bridge for the duration of the project requiring motorists to use alternate routes. The project consists of removing and replacing the bridge structure and approaches.

Guardrail Upgrade Project

· Limits: FM 47, and other roads in Anderson, Henderson, Smith and Van Zandt counties

· Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

· Cost: $4.5 million

· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2022

Work continues to upgrade driveways on FM 47. Expect lane closures and delays. The project includes grading, structure work, guardrail replacement, and bridge rail upgrades.

US 80 Safety Improvements

· Limits: Kaufman County line east to SH 19

· Contractor: Baker & Company Construction, LLC

· Cost: $2.54 million

· Anticipated Completion Date: December 2020

Crews will be removing and replacing driveway structures in the Wills Point area. Motorists should expect daily closures of the eastbound outside lane managed with channelizing devices. The project consists of improving drainage, culverts, and upgrading guardrail for safety.

SH 64 Widening Project

· Limits: From FM 16 to FM 858

· Contractor: Big Creek Construction

· Cost: $9.6 million

· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020

The contractor is scheduled to stripe the roadway, and finish seeding and grading ditches. Expect daily lane closures and delays. The work zone speed limit is 50 mph. The project includes grading, structure work, striping, sign upgrades, and widening the road with shoulders and passing lanes in each direction.

FM 1652 Rehab Project

Limits: From FM 17 to FM 1255

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $4.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020

The contractor is installing concrete driveways. Expect periodic two-way, one-lane traffic managed by flaggers and a pilot car. The project consists of roadway rehabilitation, widening, and extending and improving drainage structures for safety.

—————————————-

Wood County – Mineola Maintenance crews plan to conduct overlay work on FM 1254. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Wood County construction projects updates:

CR 4870 Bridge Replacement

· Limits: At Lake Winnsboro

· Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC.

· Cost: $1.33 Million

· Anticipated Completion Date: September 2020

Crews will be installing drilled shaft foundations. The road will be closed at the bridge for the

duration of construction once demolition begins. Motorists must use alternate routes. The project consists of removing and replacing the bridge structure and approaches.

US 69 Mill & Inlay

· Limits: From SH 37 to 0.6 mi. south of US 80 in Mineola

· Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, LTD.

· Cost: $1.44 million

· Anticipated Completion Date: September 2020

Crews will be laying the hot mix surface course at side road intersections. Expect lane closures and delays managed by flaggers and channelizing devices. The project includes planing, pavement repair, a one course surface treatment, overlay, and pavement markings.

FM 1254 Bridge Replacement Project

· Limits: FM 1254 At Lake Fork Creek

· Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC.

· Cost: $1.5 million

· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020

Crews are addressing punch list items without lane closures. The project is replacing the bridge and approaches.

Loop 564 Overlay Project

· Limits: From US 69 north of Mineola to US 69 south of Mineola

· Contractor: Reynolds and Kay, Ltd.

· Cost: $5.77 million

· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020

Crews will be placing permanent pavement markings. Expect periodic lane closures daily with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. The project consists of pavement repair, hot mix asphalt overlay, guardrail, and pavement markings.

SH 182, etc., Safety Treating Project

· Limits: Various roadways with current work on FM 182 from FM 17 to SH 154

· Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

· Cost: $1.2 million

· Anticipated Completion Date: July 2020

Crews will continue to widen structures and install safety features on FM 1805. Expect minor delays due to periodic single lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. The project consists of extending and improving drainage structures for safety.

—————————————-

I-20 Total Maintenance Contract

· Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties

· Contractor: Firemen Excavation

Routine maintenance activities are ongoing on I-20 with moving operations throughout the week.

· Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Inside Lanes: Thursday through all counties

· Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Outside Lanes: Monday, Tuesday, Friday all counties

· Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Frontage Roads/Ramps: Wednesday in all counties

· Guardrail and Sign Repair: Emergency repairs due to vehicle crashes in all counties

· Tree Removal: Tree and stump grinding operations conducted in all counties