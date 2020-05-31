TYLER — East Texans are responding to the police-related death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which has drawn reactions across the country and even overseas. A reportedly peaceful rally was held Saturday evening in downtown Tyler, and this coming week will bring more activities. According to the Tyler Together Facebook page, these include a virtual town hall meeting Thursday at 7 p.m., organized by a group called Let’s Talk Tyler and including a number of community leaders. There will also be a “Prayer in the Square” event Friday at 6 p.m. You can go to https://www.facebook.com/ttrrf for more information. Go to https://www.facebook.com/letstalktyler/ for additional details on Thursday’s event.