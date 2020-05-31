Today is Sunday May 31, 2020
Texas cities hope to avoid more violent protests

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2020 at 4:45 pm
DALLAS (AP) – Texas cities braced Sunday for the possibility of another night of unrest, as officials instated a curfew and readied reinforcements to try to prevent a repeat of the violence that broke out at weekend protests over the death of George Floyd. Thousands of people took to the streets in Dallas, Houston and Austin on Friday and Saturday to protest Floyd’s death. Much of the demonstrating was peaceful, but the protests turned violent Saturday evening with fires being lit, stores being broken into and robbed. Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall says the city’s core will be under a nighttime curfew for several days.

