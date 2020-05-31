TYLER — In order to meet the increased demand for food assistance over the summer, the East Texas Food Bank’s Summer Food Program will operate at 23 East Texas community locations starting June 1. The program provides free nutritious meals to children and families, according to a news release. Officials say the program works to fill the meal gap left when the school year ends and children lose access to free and reduced-price meal programs they depend on for nourishment.

Due to COVID-19, the sites will be drive-thru through August. To participate, families just need to show up. There is no need to register and no proof of age or income is required. The full list of sites and service times can be found at http://www.EastTexasFoodBank.org/SummerFood.