‘Just relax’: George Floyd’s brother condemns violent protesters

Posted/updated on: June 1, 2020 at 6:48 am

ABC NewsBy ROSA SANCHEZ and ALEX PEREZ, ABC News



(NEW YORK) -- The younger brother of George Floyd is pleading with protesters not to "tear up your town" as violent demonstrations have wracked numerous cities across the country.



In an interview with ABC News' Alex Perez, Terrence Floyd said that he understands why people are angry, but he worries his brother's memory will be overshadowed by the destructive protests.



"[S]ometimes I get angry, I want to bust some heads, too," Terrence Floyd said. "I wanna ... just go crazy. But I’m here. My brother wasn’t about that. My brother was about peace. You’ll hear a lot of people say he was a gentle giant."



George Floyd died in Minneapolis on Memorial Day while in police custody. A bystander's viral cellphone video showed a former police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on George Floyd's neck, while George Floyd repeated "I can't breathe." Those final words have become an anthem for the Black Lives Matter movement.



Following his death, protests in Minnesota have spread across the country. Some have resulted in vandalism and destruction of property, with many cities issuing curfews in response.



Terrence Floyd urged those protesters to relax.



"Don’t tear up your town, all of this is not necessary because if his own family and blood is not doing it, then why are you?" Terrence Floyd said. "If his own family and blood are trying to deal with it and be positive about it, and go another route to seek justice, then why are you out here tearing up your community? Because when you’re finished and turn around and want to go buy something, you done tore it up. So now you messed up your own living arrangements. So just relax. Justice will be served."



Terrence Floyd said his brother was known around the community for his "positivity" and "motivation."

"That is how he should be remembered," he said.



"Do something positive. Stop making excuses," Terrence Floyd. "And that’s what I feel is going on: They’re using this as an excuse to be stupid."



On Friday, Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in George Floyd's death. Terrence Floyd wants to see justice served for the other three officers who responded to the scene.



"I want to see all of them get punished to the full extent for what they did to my brother," Terrence Floyd said. "Because when I saw the videos, not only was the dude on his neck ... not only that, you got the other three officers behind the camera, behind the car on him. So he can’t move."



