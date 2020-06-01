Hennepin County Jail By MEREDITH DELISO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Investigators are looking into a new video that appears to show the moments before George Floyd was pinned to the ground and died.

On May 25, four Minneapolis Police Department officers responded to a 911 call reporting that Floyd had allegedly used a fake $20 bill to make a purchase at a local Cup Foods. About 20 minutes later, Floyd was pronounced dead following an encounter with police.

The new video shows one officer leaning into the police car and scuffling with Floyd, who can’t be seen. The video was taken by a camera at the Cup Foods.

The new footage comes in the wake of a viral, 10-minute cellphone video by a bystander that sparked protests across the nation. In it, former officer Derek Chauvin is seen pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee pressed into Floyd’s neck. In the video, Floyd can be heard repeatedly saying, “I can’t breathe.”

Floyd had complained of being “claustrophobic” and having troubling breathing before he was wrestled onto the pavement face first, according to the arrest warrant.

Chauvin was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd.

A complaint released by prosecutors on Friday claims that Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck for a total of 8 minutes and 46 seconds, including two minutes and 53 seconds of which Floyd was non-responsive.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s autopsy “revealed no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation,” according to the complaint.

On Friday, attorneys for Floyd’s family announced they were going to conduct an independent autopsy.

On Sunday afternoon, Chauvin was booked into the Hennepin County Jail, after being transferred from the Ramsey County Jail. Later that day he was again moved to the state prison in Oak Park Heights, Minnesota, over COVID-19 and crowding concerns. His first court appearance is scheduled for June 8 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

