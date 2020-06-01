LONGVIEW — Peaceful protesters in Longview showed up at the police department over the weekend, holding signs and a moment of prayer. According to our news partner KETK, Longview Police Chief Mike Bishop was among those in uniform. The chief said, “Our officers and our agency are just as appalled as the community as to what occurred with Mr. Floyd.” Chief Bishop continued, “We want the citizens to know that we respect their right to peacefully protest.” Many people in the crowd we asking for more insight into diversity training for East Texas officers. The gathering ended with a moment of silence for George Floyd. Longview Mayor Andy Mack said in a post on Facebook, “People are welcome to have peaceful protests at any time in our City.”