Posted/updated on: June 1, 2020 at 1:03 pm

(NEW YORK) -- In case you are looking for a little retail therapy, shopping at Sephora just got a whole lot sweeter for loyal fans of the beauty haven.



The company announced several upgrades to its beloved Beauty Insider loyalty program, which features access to a more robust selection of samples from top brands such as Briogeo, Milk Makeup and Sol De Janeiro.



Our goal is to create a multi-faceted and well-rounded program to cater to the changing needs of our clients," Stanley Krishnan, Sephora vice president and general manager of Loyalty at Sephora Allegra, said in a press release.



"We also know rewards that provide greater emotional and memorable experiences are the most meaningful for our clients, and we want to continue to deliver personalized experiences where our clients can choose what works best for their needs. The emotional component of loyalty is a vital driver of our loyalty program and what really matters most to our clients," Krishnan added.



Other huge perks of the renewed loyalty program include more ways to save on purchases made online or in-store.



Additionally, members will get to enjoy free shipping -- for Rogue members free shipping on all purchases, for VIB on purchases of $35 or more, and for Insiders on purchases of $50 or more.



There also will be access given to members for unique experiences such as meet and greets as well as trips. Rouge members will get first access to new product launches, too.



Last but not least, Sephora has launched a Rewards Bazaar which is an online platform where members can exchange points that can be used on new rewards that are released every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. PST.



Points can also be redeemed through a Charity Reward in which Sephora will donate the corresponding amount to the Tides Foundation to benefit featured charities that are selected on a rotating basis. The organization is kicking off donations with the National Black Justice Coalition in June followed by Project Glimmer in July.



In May, Sephora released reopening plans for stores after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic which included employee temperature checks, required face masks and discontinued in-store product testing services.



