iStock/helivideo(NEW YORK) — Broadway On Demand, the newly launched streaming platform for theater devotees, has announced that it will will postpone the Tony Awards celebration that was scheduled for this Sunday, June 7, out of respect for the Black Lives Movement.

The organization is currently taking part in nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis a week ago today after a white police officer placed his knee on Floyd’s neck.

In a statement, Broadway On Demand President and CEO Sean Cercone said, “We are collectively saddened and angered by the senseless murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade, [and] Breonna Taylor and disheartened by the ongoing racism and injustices that continue to permeate our society.”

The statement continues: “We at Broadway On Demand do not tolerate hate, racism, injustice or bigotry of any kind. The continued violence against Black Americans is inexcusable. We stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter.”

Calling this a “a pivotal moment in our nation’s history,” Cercone says his company’s, “priorities at this time are to listen, to engage in meaningful dialogue and to do our best to enact real change in our industry and in our nation.”

Cercone says, “We truly believe theater has the power to educate, inspire, develop empathy, bridge cultural divides and ultimately unite under the banner of humanity. Broadway On Demand recognizes that we have the power to influence and change the world through art. Our goal as an organization is to create a platform where underrepresented voices can be amplified and uplifted. That is why it is of the utmost importance that the programs we deliver adhere to these beliefs and reflect the world in which we live.”

The postponed Tony Awards celebration will be rescheduled.

By Stephen Iervolino

