MARSHALL — After two years of not having a customer service representative, Amtrak will be restaffing those positions at 15 locations. According to our news partner KETK, Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari says two of the locations include Texarkana, Arkansas, and Marshall, Texas. The Amtrak Chicago office released a statement saying, “Amtrak is fulfilling a Congressional mandate to provide customer service with station agents at 15 locations across our network, including Texarkana and Marshall.” The statement continues, “Applications for these Customer Service Representative positions will be available online at jobs.Amtrak.com. We will work to fill these jobs as quickly as possible, first by posting them internally.”