Today is Wednesday June 03, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trump cites Dallas beating to governors, leaves out details

Posted/updated on: June 2, 2020 at 3:54 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DALLAS (AP) – President Donald Trump cited Dallas protesters beating a man this weekend as he demanded governors get tougher in cracking down on burning and stealing among some demonstrations. But the president’s comment left out what police suggest sparked the incident to which he seemed to be referring. Police say the man was swinging a machete at protesters. During a Monday video conference call with governors Trump seemed to refer to graphic videos of a man being beaten in Dallas Saturday that circulated widely on social media. Police say witnesses told them the man was beaten after “wielding a large knife/machete at several protesters.”

Trump cites Dallas beating to governors, leaves out details

Posted/updated on: June 2, 2020 at 3:54 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DALLAS (AP) – President Donald Trump cited Dallas protesters beating a man this weekend as he demanded governors get tougher in cracking down on burning and stealing among some demonstrations. But the president’s comment left out what police suggest sparked the incident to which he seemed to be referring. Police say the man was swinging a machete at protesters. During a Monday video conference call with governors Trump seemed to refer to graphic videos of a man being beaten in Dallas Saturday that circulated widely on social media. Police say witnesses told them the man was beaten after “wielding a large knife/machete at several protesters.”

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement