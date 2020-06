TYLER — Tyler firefighters put out a large fire at Ye Olde City Antique Mall on Locust Street in the downtown area. Fire Marshall Paul Findley was on with our news partner KETK, “Thankfully this building as old as it is, has got some fire walls in it, and that has assisted us tactically in being able to get a handle of it.” No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is not yet known. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.