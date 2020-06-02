iStock/oatjo(LOS ANGELES) — Hollywood on Monday submitted its plan for restarting in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down production in March.

A copy of the Industry-Wide Labor-Management Safety Committee Task Force guidelines, obtained by Deadline, include, among other things, limiting face-to-face contact with others and regular, periodic testing of the cast and crew. Along with procedures of cleaning, protection and prevention that other industries have already began implementing as America reopens, the plan also calls for appointing at least one compliance officer to address workplace issues as they arise.

The task force is now awaiting a response from governors and various state officials.

A similar set of rules were formally submitted more than a week ago by the state of Georgia, which is a hub of shooting activity for movies and TV shows. Its so-called Best Practices guide detailed many post-COVID changes, including forbidding crowded production vans, changing meal distribution, stressing virtual meetings where possible, and even placing limits on background extras and wardrobe.

By George Costantino and Stephen Iervolino

