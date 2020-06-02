MARSHALL — The Chick-fil-A on the campus of East Texas Baptist University will reopen to the public on Wednesday. The eatery has been closed during the coronavirus pandemic. The food chain, is located inside the Ornelas Student Center, and will be open to the public and campus community under specific precautions. Everyone will be required to wear masks and maintain a minimum of 6 feet of physical distance. The restaurant will serve a limited lunch menu Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., and closed on Sundays throughout the summer.