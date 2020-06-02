TYLER — The East Texas Food Bank’s Summer Food Program kicked off on Monday and will operate across 23 East Texas community locations. The program provides free nutritious meals to children and families, with the goal to fill the meal gap with the school year ending. Year round, over 75,000, or one in four children are facing hunger in the 26 counties that the food bank serves. Due to COVID-19, the sites will be drive-thru through August. Families just need to show up. There is no need to register and proof of age or income is not required. The full list of sites and service times can be found by clicking the link. https://www.easttexasfoodbank.org/programs/child-assistance/summer-food-program/.