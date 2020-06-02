vmargineanu/iStock By CHRISTINA CARREGA, ABC News (ATLANTA) -- Six Atlanta police officers have been charged after forcefully pulling two college students out of a car, smashing its windows and using a stun gun in the course of an arrest as protests continued nearby, a prosecutor announced Tuesday. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Six Atlanta police officers charged in forceful arrests of college students in car

Posted/updated on: June 2, 2020 at 11:48 am

vmargineanu/iStockBy CHRISTINA CARREGA, ABC News



(ATLANTA) -- Six Atlanta police officers have been charged after forcefully pulling two college students out of a car, smashing its windows and using a stun gun in the course of an arrest as protests continued nearby, a prosecutor announced Tuesday.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

