Today is Tuesday June 02, 2020
Six Atlanta police officers charged in forceful arrests of college students in car

Posted/updated on: June 2, 2020 at 11:48 am
vmargineanu/iStockBy CHRISTINA CARREGA, ABC News

(ATLANTA) -- Six Atlanta police officers have been charged after forcefully pulling two college students out of a car, smashing its windows and using a stun gun in the course of an arrest as protests continued nearby, a prosecutor announced Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

