Six Atlanta police officers charged in forceful arrests of college students in car
Posted/updated on:
June 2, 2020 at
11:48 am
vmargineanu/iStockBy CHRISTINA CARREGA, ABC News
(ATLANTA) -- Six Atlanta police officers have been charged after forcefully pulling two college students out of a car, smashing its windows and using a stun gun in the course of an arrest as protests continued nearby, a prosecutor announced Tuesday.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
