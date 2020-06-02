TYLER — Hundreds of people met on T.B. Butler Square in downtown Tyler Tuesday for a prayer vigil. Elder Orenthia Mason, North Tyler District, greeted the crowd saying, “To my brothers and sisters of all races, and all color, and all religions, and all political groups one of these days God is going to take that away too, the politics. He said we are all one in the Spirit, and one in the Lord. When I needed blood after I had surgery, I didn’t ask them if it was from a white person, or a hispanic person, or a black person, I said give me the blood!”

Many pastors, city and county leaders took part in the gathering. The event was hosted by Smith County Pct. 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton. Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran referenced, John 4 in the New Testament of the bible, “He came upon the woman at the well, do you remember that story? He could have treated her different because she was a woman, but He didn’t. He could have treated her different because she was of a different race, but He didn’t. He could have treated her different because she was not of the same socioeconomic background, but He didn’t.”

Rev. Ralph Caraway’s closing remarks to the crowd admonished the crowd, “As Christians we are not called to be judges, just pure witnesses, pure witnesses. So to this community as a whole, there is a song by a guy that I still love even though I’m a preacher, Al Green had a song called, Let’s Stay together!” Mayor Martin Heines talked about the people he has met at peaceful protests in Tyler the last 3 nights in Tyler, “The first night I spoke to a father, mother and their young son, who was so passionate about Dr. Martin Luther King’s desire for an equal and just society. On Monday night, I saw so many multi-racial college students expressing a statement much larger than the moment.”