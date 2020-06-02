CHEROKEE COUNTY — Kimberly Diaz has pleaded guilty to a charge of cruelty to animals. Diaz is the Cherokee County teen accused of shooting her dog to death and posting the video to Facebook. According to our news partner KETK, Diaz made her plea Monday in the 2nd Judicial District Court of Cherokee County, Texas. She admitted to participating in the shooting of her dog, filming the suffering, and posting it on Facebook.

Diaz will serve seven years of unadjudicated probation. She is required to complete the regular conditions of probation as well as special rules required by law relating to animal cruelty cases. She will also be required to relinquish custody of all animals, be prohibited from exercising control over an animal, and be required to complete an evaluation for psychological counseling.