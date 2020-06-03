DNY59/iStock By AARON KATERSKY and CHRISTINA CARREGA, ABC News (NEW YORK) -- A 13-year-old boy charged in connection to the stabbing death of Barnard College student Tessa Majors is expected to plead guilty Wednesday in family court. The juvenile is one of three teenagers accused of fatally stabbing Majors during a mugging gone wrong last December in Morningside Park. Majors, 18, was stabbed several times before she staggered up a flight of stairs and uttered “help me, I’m being robbed,” authorities said. Two 14-year-olds, Rashaun Weaver and Luchiano Lewis, have been charged as adults. Their cases are still pending in Manhattan Criminal Court. This is a developing story. Check back later for more details. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

