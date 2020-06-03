TYLER — The Tyler Parks and Recreation Department announced on Wednesday their intent to increase capacity limits for Glass Recreation Center. According to a news brief, on Monday, the maximum number goes to 30 visitors at a time inside the facility. Once capacity is reached, visitors will have a limit of 2.5 hours per visit. Appointments are not necessary, and spots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information click the link. https://www.cityoftyler.org/government/departments/parks-rec.