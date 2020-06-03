Orion Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — Monday night, Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves surprised the 2020 video graduation of California’s San Dimas High School, which as fans know is also the alma mater of their Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure alter-egos Bill S. Preston, Esquire and Ted “Theodore” Logan.

“We know it’s a tough time right now and you’re having have to do this virtual graduation,” Winter said, to which Reeves, on a split-screen, grunted in agreement.

Winter said, “We want to wish you the best of luck moving forward.”

Reeves added, “Congratulations class of 2020, well done!”

Then, aping some lines from the original Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, the actors said, “San Dimas High School football does rule.”

Winter closed with, “Most importantly we wanted to tell you to be excellent to each other.

“And party on,” Reeves added.

The long-awaited third film in the Bill & Ted franchise, titled Bill & Ted Face the Music, is set for an August 21 release.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.