TYLER — The Texas Department of Public Safety will be reopening dozens of offices on Wednesday as the next phase of attempting to resume a normal life after months of shutdown from the coronavirus. According to our news partner KETK, the department is moving to appointments only. Services will be limited to persons seeking a first time drivers license, commercial drivers license, a learning license or I.D. card. As well as those who need to take a driving test. Customers must pay with a credit card, check or a money order.