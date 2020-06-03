WASHINGTON — A federal grand jury has indicted four current and former chicken company executives for price fixing. The U.S. Department of Justice says the executives from Colorado-based Pilgrim’s Pride and Georgia-based Claxton Poultry conspired to fix prices and rig bids for broiler chickens from at least 2012 to 2017. They are the first executives to be charged in a long-running investigation of price-fixing in the chicken industry. The executives could face 10 years in prison and a $1 million fine. Pilgrims Pride has deep roots in East Texas. The company started in Pittsburg and grew into one of the largest chicken producers in the country.

On September 17, 2009, JBS USA Holdings, Inc. announced the purchase of 64% of the shares of Pilgrim’s Pride. Currently JBS USA Holdings, Inc. owns 78.5% of the company. As a result, Pilgrim’s Pride closed its corporate offices in Texas and Georgia and moved its headquarters to Greeley, Colorado. That move caused the former headquarters in Pittsburg and a location in Mt. Pleasant, to cut employment by a 160 people.