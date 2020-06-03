ABC/Kelsey McNeal(LOS ANGELES) — Lea Michele has responded to allegations of racism and on-set bullying made by former Glee co-stars by apologizing for acting “in ways which hurt other people.”

It all started when Michele tweeted last week in reaction to the death of George Floyd in police custody, “George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter.”

In response, fellow Glee alum Samantha Marie Ware accused the star of treating her horribly when they worked together.

“LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISION GIG A LIVING HELL?!?!” Ware replied, adding that she would “never forget” the “traumatic” microaggressions she experienced that made her “question a career in Hollywood.”

Her fellow Glee co-stars of color seemed to agree, with both Amber Riley and Alex Newell sharing sarcastic GIFs on Twitter.

Michele finally spoke out Wednesday, sharing a lengthy statement to Instagram. In it, she denied judging others by the color of their skin, and claimed not to remember one specific offense of which Ware accused her. But, she admitted, “That’s not really the point, what matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people.”

“Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused,” Michele continued.

The expectant actress added, “I know I keep working to better myself and take responsibility for my actions, so that I can be a real role model for my child…I listened to these criticisms and I am learning and while I am very sorry, I will be better in the future from this experience.”

By Carson Blackwelder and Stephen Iervolino

