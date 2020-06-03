Breaking news: Arrest warrants issued for 3 more cops in George Floyd death: MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says arrest warrants have been issued for three Minneapolis officers charged in the death of George Floyd. Prosecutors filed a new more serious charge of second-degree murder Wednesday against Derek Chauvin, the officer accused of pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck.

The three other officers at the scene are now also charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. Bystander video showing Floyd’s May 25 death has sparked protests nationwide and around the world. Floyd’s family and protesters had demanded that all four be charged.