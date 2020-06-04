EAST TEXAS – The Greater East Texas Community Action Program is accepting applications to pay for electric bills. On Thursday Karen Swenson told KTBB, “Its just going to get hotter, and we know that families are really in a mess when they are worried about how they are going to keep the lights and A/C on.” An eligibility review looks at the last 30 days of income.

The Executive Director went on to say, “We have received a very strong response to this announcement. We were already having a lot with our partner agencies. We are so blessed to partner with so many amazing non-profits in rural East Texas and a lot of great churches, but now with this additional funding as part of the Cares Act, we are having a lot of inquiries.” Swenson pointed out that many will qualify for the energy assistance that may have had recent reductions in pay due to the coronavirus. She also urged people to act now, “We really want people to go ahead and apply now. Please don’t wait until it’s August and 105 outside and the humidity is 90%. We won’t get to them immediately, but if they will go ahead and apply now, it’s much, much better, because we are very likely going to be able to help in July, August, September, October, maybe to the end of the year.” The organization received $5 million dollars to aid East Texans. You can click the link to learn more. https://get-cap.org/.