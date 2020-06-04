“The West Wing” cast — Photo by: James Sorensen/NBCU Photo Bank(LOS ANGELES) — Richard Schiff is hinting that a reunion of the cast of the Emmy-winning NBC drama The West Wing could be in the works, and like those that brought the casts of shows like Community back together, a charity component would be involved.

Schiff had been posting photos on his Twitter showing he was a part of the protests over George Floyd, who died May 25 while in police custody when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck. The incident led to ongoing worldwide protests.

Schiff was asked by a fan whether his current show, ABC’s The Good Doctor, would somehow address the Black Lives Matter movement, and if he’d heard about how the cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine had donated $100,000 to the Bail Relief Fund for those arrested during the protests.

While Schiff said it wasn’t his place to speak for The Good Doctor‘s producers, he noted, “I am working with my cast mates from The West Wing for these purposes. Including a cast reunion and reading coming soon. Good for Brooklyn 99. I hope it makes a difference.”

Schiff won an Emmy for his role as White House Communications Director Toby Ziegler on The West Wing, which starred actors whose activism remains a big part of their off-screen lives, including Martin Sheen, Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford, Dulé Hill, and Rob Lowe.

