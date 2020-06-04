Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — The industry trade The Toybook has reported that building toy giant LEGO requested that its marketers pull online ads “ASAP” for building sets regarding police, in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of now-terminated Minneapolis cops.

Floyd’s death May 25 sparked ongoing protests worldwide as well as looting in major cities, including a LEGO Store in Lower Manhattan.

Some 30 building sets, including a White House set, as well as police-themed mini-figures and accessories are reportedly among the toys in question.

The products — which include police station houses, patrol cars, fire stations, and even a donut shop that featured police figures — are still available for sale, but they won’t be advertised, according to the trade.

In a statement to The Toybook, a rep for LEGO explained, “We requested that our affiliate partners refrain from posting promotional LEGO content as part of our decision to respect #BlackOutTuesday and pause posting content on our social media channels in response to the tragic events in the US. We regret any misunderstanding and will ensure that we are clearer about our intentions in the future.”

By Stephen Iervolino

