TYLER — Many gun shop owners across the state are reporting a huge spike in gun sales. On Thursday, Superior Outfitters Austin Rohr, told KTBB, “We have had one of our biggest increases that we have ever seen before and it’s mostly from new buyers. I’d say that 80% of our business right now is coming from new buyers and people that typically didn’t own firearms. First time gun owners are a huge market right now for us.”

Rohr continued, “I’m a very big second amendment person, but I can’t express how important it is right now. Literally I’ve been doing this 17 years and I have never seen supply and demand like this. We will run out, if things keep going like this, we will run out of product. We will run out of guns, we will run out of ammo…Just to get something through a wholesaler that was 24 hours is now three weeks, Manufacturer’s are already sold out for over a year.”