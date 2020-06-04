LONGVIEW — Several dates were announced Thursday for free coronavirus testing in Longview. In a press release from the city, dates were listed at locations across Longview for June 9, 11, 12, and 13. Drive-up testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, at Foster Middle School and next Thursday, at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church. In order to be tested on June 9 or June 11, a person must first register and get screened for multiple symptoms of COVID-19, including shortness of breath, fever, chills, body aches, vomiting, sore throat, and loss of taste/smell.

The number of tests will be limited both days. Registration will open on Monday, June 8. To register, visit http://www.txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400. Walk-up testing with no appointment required and no pre-screening will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, June 12 at Community Connections and Saturday, June 13 at Broughton Recreation Center. Testing on June 12 and 13 will be conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those being tested are asked to provide a phone number where they can be reached with their results.

The testing is being facilitated by the Texas Army National Guard. Gov. Greg Abbott has deployed more than 1,200 soldiers to set up, operate, and take down mobile test collection sites across the state.