AUSTIN (AP) – Austin’s police chief said Thursday his department will no longer fire beanbag rounds into crowds after a teenage boy was critically hurt during a weekend protest when he was shot in the head by an officer’s shot of the ammunition that is considered a less-lethal use of force. Police Chief Brian Manley announced the policy change Thursday during a special meeting of the Austin City Council, where hundreds of people spoke out against police brutality following nationwide unrest over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck.