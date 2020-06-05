AUSTIN (AP) – A federal appeals court continues to keep any expansion of mail voting in Texas on hold. The decision Thursday by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans isn’t the last word on the matter, but it puts aside a lower-court ruling that had opened the door for Texas’ 16 million registered voters to cast ballots by mail. Primary runoff elections in Texas, which are set for July 14, are less than six weeks away. Both Republicans and Democrats have said they expect the fight to ultimately reach the U.S. Supreme Court.