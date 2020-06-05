Today is Friday June 05, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Texas restaurant chain to sell company to pay off debts

Posted/updated on: June 5, 2020 at 4:44 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HOUSTON (AP) – A popular Texas cafeteria chain known for its comfort foods announced it plans to sell the company to pay off its millions of dollars in debt. Luby’s said Wednesday that it will begin the process of selling its business operations and assets, including real estate, to pay off its $35 million of debt. The Houston Chronicle reported that the remaining money from the sale will go to stockholders. In the meantime, some restaurants will remain open while the Houston-based company seeks a buyer.

Texas restaurant chain to sell company to pay off debts

Posted/updated on: June 5, 2020 at 4:44 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HOUSTON (AP) – A popular Texas cafeteria chain known for its comfort foods announced it plans to sell the company to pay off its millions of dollars in debt. Luby’s said Wednesday that it will begin the process of selling its business operations and assets, including real estate, to pay off its $35 million of debt. The Houston Chronicle reported that the remaining money from the sale will go to stockholders. In the meantime, some restaurants will remain open while the Houston-based company seeks a buyer.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement