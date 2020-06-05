Today is Friday June 05, 2020
Dallas Opera postpones opening night from October to March

Posted/updated on: June 5, 2020 at 4:45 am
DALLAS (AP) – The Dallas Opera is postponing opening night from Oct. 9 to March 5 and cutting its 2020-21 season from five productions to four. The company says Verdi’s “Don Carlo” will replace Wagner’s “Lohengrin” next season and Gluck’s Orfeo ed Euridice” has been dropped. “Don Carlo” which was canceled in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dallas Opera’s season will open with the world premiere of “The Diving Bell and the Butterfly” by composer Joby Talbot with a libretto by Gene Scheer. The season has been cut from 24 performances to 15.

DALLAS (AP) – The Dallas Opera is postponing opening night from Oct. 9 to March 5 and cutting its 2020-21 season from five productions to four. The company says Verdi's "Don Carlo" will replace Wagner's "Lohengrin" next season and Gluck's Orfeo ed Euridice" has been dropped. "Don Carlo" which was canceled in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dallas Opera's season will open with the world premiere of "The Diving Bell and the Butterfly" by composer Joby Talbot with a libretto by Gene Scheer. The season has been cut from 24 performances to 15.

