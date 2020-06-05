DALLAS (AP) – Airline stocks have soared on news that the carriers are bringing back more flight in July. Investors are taking that as a vote of confidence that air travel will keep recovering, and maybe faster than expected. Shares of American Airlines rose a record 41% on Thursday. American says it plans to operate 55% of its normal schedule of U.S. flights in July. That’s up from a 20% operation in April and May. And United Airlines says it’s bringing back some suspended routes. United will run 30% of its normal schedule in July, which is up from 13% in June.