Today is Friday June 05, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ex-Dodgers star Carl Crawford arrested on assault charge

Posted/updated on: June 5, 2020 at 4:46 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HOUSTON (AP) – Former Los Angeles Dodgers star Carl Crawford has been arrested after his former girlfriend accused him of assaulting her during an argument over a man she had begun dating. An arrest affidavit filed by Houston police states Crawford, who is 38, went to the home of Gabriele Washington on May 8, produced a handgun from which he unloaded the ammunition in her presence, then demanded information on her latest dating relationship. Washington told investigators that he pushed her to the floor, slammed her head against a wall and choked her. Crawford is free on $50,000 bond.

Ex-Dodgers star Carl Crawford arrested on assault charge

Posted/updated on: June 5, 2020 at 4:46 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HOUSTON (AP) – Former Los Angeles Dodgers star Carl Crawford has been arrested after his former girlfriend accused him of assaulting her during an argument over a man she had begun dating. An arrest affidavit filed by Houston police states Crawford, who is 38, went to the home of Gabriele Washington on May 8, produced a handgun from which he unloaded the ammunition in her presence, then demanded information on her latest dating relationship. Washington told investigators that he pushed her to the floor, slammed her head against a wall and choked her. Crawford is free on $50,000 bond.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement