TYLER — Peaceful protests have been taking place across East Texas for over a week and Tyler has been no different. According to our news partner KETK, residents have been gathering on the downtown square, but Thursday night they decided on a different location at the corner of Broadway and Rice Road. Demonstrators were seen holding signs and wearing t-shirts, shouting “No Justice, No Peace.”

“I’m upset that we’re being killed and no one’s doing anything about it, the cops don’t seem to be doing anything about, so we’re out here doing something about it right now. We’re making a noise here,” said Kendall, a protester. “I’m out here as the Christian voice telling ya’ll this right here ‘Being black is not a crime’ enough is enough,” said Mia, another protester.

A “Prayer on the Square” is scheduled for 6:00 tonight on the Downtown Square in Tyler.