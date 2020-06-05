Today is Friday June 05, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tyler demonstrators take to the streets

Posted/updated on: June 5, 2020 at 8:46 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — Peaceful protests have been taking place across East Texas for over a week and Tyler has been no different. According to our news partner KETK, residents have been gathering on the downtown square, but Thursday night they decided on a different location at the corner of Broadway and Rice Road. Demonstrators were seen holding signs and wearing t-shirts, shouting “No Justice, No Peace.”

“I’m upset that we’re being killed and no one’s doing anything about it, the cops don’t seem to be doing anything about, so we’re out here doing something about it right now. We’re making a noise here,” said Kendall, a protester. “I’m out here as the Christian voice telling ya’ll this right here ‘Being black is not a crime’ enough is enough,” said Mia, another protester.

A “Prayer on the Square” is scheduled for 6:00 tonight on the Downtown Square in Tyler.

Tyler demonstrators take to the streets

Posted/updated on: June 5, 2020 at 8:46 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — Peaceful protests have been taking place across East Texas for over a week and Tyler has been no different. According to our news partner KETK, residents have been gathering on the downtown square, but Thursday night they decided on a different location at the corner of Broadway and Rice Road. Demonstrators were seen holding signs and wearing t-shirts, shouting “No Justice, No Peace.”

“I’m upset that we’re being killed and no one’s doing anything about it, the cops don’t seem to be doing anything about, so we’re out here doing something about it right now. We’re making a noise here,” said Kendall, a protester. “I’m out here as the Christian voice telling ya’ll this right here ‘Being black is not a crime’ enough is enough,” said Mia, another protester.

A “Prayer on the Square” is scheduled for 6:00 tonight on the Downtown Square in Tyler.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement