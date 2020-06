TYLER — A man was killed early Friday morning after being hit by a train while sleeping on the tracks. According to Tyler police, the crash occurred just before 5 a.m. near the intersection of Bellwood Street and Whiteside Road. According to our news partner KETK, the train blew its horn several times, but could not come to a stop to avoid hitting the man. The man has not been identified. Officials said they were attempting to match his fingerprints.