Official White House Photo by D. Myles CullenBy BEN GITTLESON, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump announced Friday morning that he would hold a 10 a.m. news conference to tout May’s surprising jobless numbers out less than two hours earlier.

The unemployment rate last month declined to 13.3 percent — it didn’t rise to near 20 percent, like one of his own economists had predicted.

“Really Big Jobs Report. Great going President Trump (kidding but true)!” the president tweeted. “I will be doing a News Conference at 10:00 A.M. on the Jobs Numbers! White House.”

Trump will speak in the White House Rose Garden.

In doing so, Trump broke a federal rule prohibiting the executive branch from commenting on the jobs report within an hour of its release, instead tweeting within minutes of its release, at 8:33am ET, in order to take credit.

April’s unemployment rate had hit 14.7 percent.

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett had warned that the unemployment rate could hit near 20 percent in May or June — a level not seen since the Great Depression.

In May, 2.5 million jobs were added, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, appearing to add momentum to Trump’s strategy of reopening the economy — a key to his reelection hopes — after much of it was shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

