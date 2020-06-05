ABC/Ron Tom(LOS ANGELES) — Days after being dragged online for her treatment of co-stars on the set of Glee — and her subsequent apology for her behavior at the time — two of Lea Michele’s former co-stars have come to her defense.

Both Iqbal Theba, who played Principal Figgins on the Fox musical dramedy, and Dean Geyer, who played her on-screen boyfriend, Brody, on the show, are speaking out in support of her.

In a tweet, Theba noted, “Lot of people r assuming that @LeaMichele mistreated me. Let me state it clearly that I was never mistreated by her. And if some of the cast were treated badly then she has apologized for it which is wonderful.”

The 56-year-old actor added, “But being called a racist is too heavy & unfair a burden 4 most … of us, specially in these troubled times. So, please be compassionate, careful & responsible before we accuse anyone of this horrible thing called racism. I love each & everyone of my fellow cast members from our great show @OfficialGLEEtv.”

For his part, Geyer told the Daily Mail, “Lea is still one of my favorite costars that I have had the pleasure of working with,” calling her, “extremely hard working and super fun to be around.”

Their feelings certainly differs from those expressed by fellow Glee alum Samantha Marie Ware, who made racial allegations against Michele, accusing her of making her “first television gig…a living hell.”

Heather Morris also dinged Michele on social media, tweeting in part, “Was she unpleasant to work with? Very much so; for Lea to treat others with the disrespect that she did for as long as she did, I believe she SHOULD be called out.”

By Stephen Iervolino

