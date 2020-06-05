mrtom-uk/iStock By CARENA LIPTAK, ABC News (PIGEON FORGE, Tenn.) -- After postponing the opening date of its spring season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dolly Parton’s Tennessee theme park, Dollywood, will begin a phased reopening this month. Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort & Spa is set to open on June 10. Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country will welcome guests beginning June 17, with the park opening exclusively for season passholders on June 15 and 16. The facility will take a number of precautions to keep its guests as safe and socially distanced as possible. Daily capacity will be limited and parkgoers will be required to wear masks -- with some exceptions -- and get their temperatures checked at the entrance of the facility. For a full list of new health and safety procedures, visit Dollywood’s website . As opening day nears, Dolly herself shared a special video message with park guests. “Things have changed for all of us and that’s OK. Because now, we’re ready to see you happy and here with us again,” she says in the clip posted to the Dollywood homepage . “To share the beauty of our mountains, to just be together, safer and stronger than ever before.” Dolly also recently shared another message of encouragement amid the pandemic, releasing a powerful new ballad titled “When Life Is Good Again.” Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

