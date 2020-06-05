In response to the coronavirus pandemic, beginning in March, the Tyler City Council Meetings moved to a virtual format. On Friday, Mayor Martin Heines told KTBB, in person meetings would begin hosting in-person meeting June 24, “It’s very difficult especially when you get into planning and zoning items where developers and property owners really want to interact with one another to come up with the best plan, the best compromise, or understanding of what a developer is going to do or what a homeowner is going to do with a piece of property. Those items really need to be done in person.”

The Mayor continued, “It helps for the council to be there as a body to be able to resolve things in person. It is great to have have all of the Zooms, and Microsoft teams, and all that kind of stuff, but some things you just need to do in-person. We need to get back to that so we can adequately serve our citizens.” The city will observe social distancing and announce other criteria as the date approaches. Hear more from Mayor Heines on this Sunday’s edition of “In Focus” with John Sims on KTBB. Click the link for more details. https://www.ktbb.com/infocus/.