Indictment of Tyler man in shooting death of Chapel Hill Senior

Posted/updated on: June 5, 2020 at 12:59 pm
TYLER — A Tyler man accused in the murder of a Chapel Hill high school senior, in April, has been indicted for the shooting. As of Friday, a court date has not yet been set. According to our news partner KETK, Zane Collier, 17, was killed in his own driveway. During the search of the residence, evidence connecting an individual to the murder was obtained and a suspect was interviewed about his involvement in this case. During that conversation, John Edward Sparks, 18, admitted to the murder of Zane Collier. Sparks said he was angry because Collier wouldn’t return marijuana that he stolen from him.

